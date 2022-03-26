PTI to organize largest public meeting: MPs

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Women Parliamentarians on Friday said that PTI would organize the largest public meeting ‘Ammar Bil Maroof” on March 27 at Parade Ground.

Talking to media outside Parliament House, PTI leader MNA Maleeka Bokhari, MNA Kanawal Shauzab and MNA Aliya Hamza Malik said that that huge number of people from across the country would participate in the PTI’s rally.

Maleeka Bokhari said that Prime Minister Imran Khan will also make a historic speech at the gathering where he will present his future strategy.

Criticizing opposition parties, she said that public money looted through corruption and money laundering were being utilized for horsetrading.

PTI lawmaker said that opposition would face a crushing defeat in the no-confidence motion, adding that people know very well about the good and bad practices adopted by the politicians”.

She said that opposition wanted to weaken the democratic system, adding that “Changa Manga politics was the hallmark of opposition parties.

MNA Kanwal Shauzab said that Prime Minister Imran Khan a public leader, who always stood by his own principles and ideology. She said that PTI would continue its fight against corrupt and corruption, adding that opposition leaders were using the name of democracy to run their business.

She said that some elements have been involved in conspiracies against the government from day one but like their past conspiracies, so-called no-confidence motion would also prove as fail.

MNA Aliya Hamza Malik said, “We are fully confident to defeat no-confidence move launched by Opposition benches to topple the leadership of PTI government.”