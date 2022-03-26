Sanjrani urges people to switch off lights to mark earth hour

Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani urged the people of Pakistan to switch off all unnecessary lights and other electric appliances at their homes, offices, and shops on Saturday 8: 30 pm to 9: 30 pm to mark Earth Hour.

“It will show their commitment towards saving this planet for future of next generations,” he said.

He said that Climate Change is impacting the lives and livelihoods of everyone around the world.

In his message on the occasion of Earth Hour, he stressed that given the scale of disasters caused by the phenomenon, it is about time that every citizen of the world contributes, no matter how small or big the effort, towards reversing and tackling this man-made occurrence.

Sadiq Sanjrani expressed that initiatives at grassroots level such as the Earth Hour certainly contribute towards that end.

“I would like to felicitate the WWF-Pakistan team and management in successfully running the campaign in Pakistan for the past several years in partnership with all stakeholders” stated Chairman Senate in his message. “The Parliament of Pakistan, with both the houses and the secretariats, is certainly pleased to be part of the symbolic initiative” he further added.

Chairman Senate said that the Senate of Pakistan along with its Secretariat is happy to support the initiative this year and the years to come.

A four-member delegation of British investors here on Friday called on Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani here at Parliament House on Friday and discussed ways for enriching bilateral cooperation in the field of investment.

The delegation included Albert Barry lesse (MD Cribgogh ltd), Thomas Albert Lesse (MD Trulux Group), Jeremy Derek Moxey ( Trulux Group), Andrew John Edwards ( Trulux Group), said a news release.

Apprising the delegation of Pakistan’s friendly investment policies, the Chairman underlined that the environment for investors in Pakistan was conducive which the British should also take benefit from.

“Business and economic ties between the two countries would help bring people closer together. In order to stabilise the economy, we should try to build the confidence of the investors”, he stresses.

The Chairman also highlighted the importance of Gwadar and how the Gwadar Port; Pakistan’s biggest infrastructure project could become a game-changer for the entire region, adding that the multi-billion project was emerging as a new economic hub and the British investors should also need to seize the opportunity by investing in Gwadar.

He said, “Gwadar will play a key role in the development and prosperity of the region.”

Pakistan had historical ties with the United Kingdom. Such business and investment-related visits would help accelerate the economic activities, Sanjrani said.On the occasion, Sadiq Sanjrani emphasized that scores of Pakistanis living in the UK were playing the role of a bridge between the two countries. Senators Shibli Faraz and Saifullah Khan Niazi were also present during the meeting.