US, UK slap new sanctions on Myanmar after genocide designation

The United States and Britain on Friday announced new sanctions against the Myanmar military that are intended to coincide with the anniversary of a bloody crackdown on protests following last year’s coup d’etat.

The new measures came days after Washington said it has concluded that Myanmar’s military committed genocide against the mostly Muslim Rohingya minority. “Brutality and oppression have become trademarks of the Burmese military regime’s rule,” US Under Secretary of the Treasury for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence Brian Nelson said in a statement. “Treasury is committed to holding accountable those who are responsible for the ongoing violence and repression.”

Washington’s sanctions target two military commanders, an infantry division as well as three businessmen and four businesses. London targeted the new air force chief and a businessman who acts as the honorary consul of Belarus, as well as a businessman and firm that the United States sanctioned, among others. “The Myanmar military has shown no signs of stopping its brutal campaign of violence against the people of Myanmar, who continue in their fight for democracy,” Britain’s Minister for Asia Amanda Milling said. “These sanctions target those who are instrumental in supplying the military with weapons that facilitate these abuses across the country.”