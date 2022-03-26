Spain suspends extradition of Venezuela ex-intel chief to US

A Spanish court on Friday suspended the extradition of Venezuela’s former intelligence chief to the United States, where he is wanted on drug trafficking charges.

General Hugo Armando Carvajal, who served as intelligence chief under the former Venezuelan leader Hugo Chavez, was arrested in September in Madrid after nearly two years on the run. Spain’s National Court, which is in charge of extraditions, had in December agreed to send Carvajal to the United States.

But on Friday it suspended Carvajal’s extradition as a “preventative measure” since he had filed an appeal against it at the European Court of Human Rights.

Carvajal, 61, has long been sought by US Treasury officials who suspect him of providing support to drug trafficking by the FARC guerrilla group in Colombia.

Prosecutors in New York allege he used his high office to coordinate the smuggling of approximately 5,600 kilogrammes (12,345 pounds) of cocaine from Venezuela to Mexico in 2006 that was destined for the US.

Known as “El Pollo”, or “The Chicken”, Carvajal is also suspected of potentially having incriminating evidence against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, Chavez’s successor and a major adversary of the US.

Carvajal has repeatedly denied links to drug traffickers or the FARC.

Carvajal was stripped of his rank by Maduro’s administration after coming out in support of opposition leader Juan Guaido as Venezuela’s acting president in February 2019.

He then left Venezuela and was first arrested in Spain in April 2019 but a court later that year ordered his release, arguing the US extradition request was “politically motivated”. The court later reversed that decision but Carvajal then went on the run.

When he was arrested again in Madrid in September, police said he had remained in Spain the whole time, changing residences frequently and getting plastic surgery to avoid being caught.