Only 58 COVID-19 new cases reported in Punjab on Friday

LAHORE: The number of coronavirus cases is significantly decreasing in the province, and only 58 new cases were reported on Friday, with no new fatality during the last 24 hours.

According to the data, shared by a spokesperson for the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD), the number of coronavirus cases in the province reached 505,747, while the total number of deaths had been recorded 13,550 so far.

The P&SHD confirmed 40 cases in Lahore, two each case in Bahawalnagar and Vehari, six in Faisalabad, one each in Gujranwala, Mandi Bahauddin, Multan, and five in Rawalpindi. The Punjab health department conducted 10,531,017 tests so far, while 489,582 confirmed cases had been recovered.

The Health Department urged the masses to follow the standard operating procedures (SOPs) for their protection and cover their faces with masks besides washing their hands with soap several times a day to protect themselves from Covid-19. People should contact 1033 immediately on the appearance of symptoms of coronavirus