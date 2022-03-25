Rasm-e-Chehlum of late Senater Abdul Rehman Malik to be held on Sunday

ISLAMABAD:Rasm-e-Chehlum and Qur’an Khawani of Pakistan People’s Party Senior leader and former Interior Minister, Senator Abdul Rehman Malik will be held on March (Sunday).Rasm-e-Chehlum and Quran Khawani of Rehman Malik, who passed away on February 23, 2022, at a private hospital in Islamabad, will be held at 3 pm at House No. 9, Street No. 89, Embassy Road G-6/3 Islamabad.

Abdul Rehman Malik who was born on December 12, 1951 held various important positions during his long career and served the country all his life playing an important and heroic role in the internal, external and political affairs of the country, successfully handling major national and security challenges faced by the country. Government of Pakistan, in his time had honoured him with the highest civil awards of Sitara-e-Shujaat Gallantry – a civilian award for bravery, and Nishan-e-Imtiaz for his bravery and in recognition of his outstanding services to the country.

He remained a close aide of former Prime Minister, Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto and assisted her during her exile and later served as the country’s longest serving Interior Minister during the PPP government and up to his last breath remained associated with Pakistan Peoples Party. Late Abdul Rehman Malik’s sons, Ali Rehman Malik, Umar Rehman Malik, and family has requested participation in Qur’an Khwani and collective Dua.

Umar Rehman Malik said that he requests all to offer special prayers for his late father.