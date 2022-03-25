ISLAMABAD: On Friday, the Supreme Court postponed the hearing on an interpretation of presidential reference of Article 63(A) of the Constitution till 28th March, and a plea filed by Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) against the government and opposition’s rallies in the federal capital, ahead of a vote of no-confidence against the PM.

A five-member larger bench of the apex court, headed by Justice Umar Ata Bandial and comprising Justice Muneeb Akhtar, Justice Aijazul Ahsan, Justice Mazhar Alam, and Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhel heard the reference along with a plea filed by the SCBA.

However, Attorney General of Pakistan Khalid Javed Khan assured the court of completing his arguments on Monday.

“The Constitution doesn’t require [lawmakers’] affiliation with a political party,” CJP Bandial said while hearing the arguments.

Meanwhile, Justice Ahsan said that when a member becomes part of a party, he signs loyalty towards the party.

He asked whether PM Imran Khan as the party head has issued any directives to the party members. “If yes, the court should be informed,” he added.

Moreover, AGP Khan said in his arguments that even the reserved seat MNAs were present in Sindh House. “The reserved seats are allocated as per the list issued by the party,” he said.

At this CJP Bandial inquired if the AGP believes that the members who don’t vote in the party’s favour commit dishonesty?

“There is extremely strict punishment for khayanat (dishonesty) in Quran. Betrayal of trust is a big sin,” CJP Bandial said, adding that a person who breaks the trust is called a khain [dishonest person].

The top judge said that a strong party system is the guarantor of a strong democratic system.

During the hearing of the case on Thursday, Justice Akhtar had observed that lawmakers are bound to follow the policy of the political party they are affiliated with.