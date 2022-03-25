Kashaf Alvi Honored as Pride of Pakistan

Kashaf Alvi was nominated as “Pride of Pakistan” in the Pakistan Day Parade that was organized by Inter-Services Public Relations Pakistan (ISPR) on 23rd March 2022.

The annual event upholds the tradition of honoring national heroes of Pakistan by acknowledging their talents and efforts to bring laurels and pride to the country.

Kashaf Alvi, at the tender age of 18 holds the distinction of being the first Deaf Author of Pakistan and the youngest ever Deaf author in the world.

Kashaf Alvi’s book ‘The language of Paradise’ was launched by Pakistan’s first lady Mrs. Samina Alvi at the President House Islamabad in December 2021 and was published by Liberty books.

The book is about the challenges Deaf people face on daily basis. The motive behind this book is to bridge the gap between Deaf people and hearing ones. Kashaf is also Pakistan’s first specially-abled Microsoft Associate.

The youngster is currently working on specialized applications that would enable deaf people to communicate with legal authorities in emergencies, etc.

Kashaf is keen to pursue further education in foreign institutions that are equipped with modern facilities for differently led persons.

Pakistan is proud of Kashaf Alvi’s outstanding meritorious achievements.