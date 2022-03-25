Multan to get 11 Ramzan bazaars

MULTAN: As many as eleven Ramzan bazaars would be set up here in the district to facilitate the masses during the holy month, an official said Friday.

Deputy Commissioner Amir Karim chaired the meeting in the wake of this to devise a mechanism for providing subsidies on flour, fruits among twelve edible items to be ensured in Ramzan bazaars.

DC assured of providing exemplary security and cleanliness arrangements on the occasion.

He ordered concerned departments and their officials to remain alert to provide relief to the people during the fast-approaching holy month.

Ramzan bazaars would be converted into Eid bazaars in the last ten days of Ramzan.

Exclusive steps to be made for controlling inflation as well in an entire month of fasting, said the DC.