CM condemns cross-border firing in North Waziristan

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Friday condemned cross-border firing incidents from Afghanistan to North Waziristan.

In a condolence statement, he expressed grief and sorrow over the martyrdom of three security personnel in the incident.

He prayed for departed souls and expressed condolence with the families of the martyr soldiers, who laid down their lives in the fight against terrorists.

The Chief Minister said Pakistan Army was determined to defend Pakistan’s borders against the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve.

He said that our security forces have made unprecedented sacrifices in the war against terrorism.

He said that the entire nation stands shoulder to shoulder with security forces for the protection of their country.