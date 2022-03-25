PTI nationwide preparations are in full swing for March 27 procession

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) nationwide preparations were in full swing for the largest March 27 public meeting themed under “Amar bil Maroof” to be held at Parade Ground Islamabad.

Talking to APP on Friday, PTI Islamabad leader Amir Mughal said a large number of people would participate in the March 27 public gathering.

Mughal said the people would participate from all provinces including Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir. A large number of overseas Pakistanis were also reaching the federal capital to participate in the rally, he added.

“Prime Minister Imran Khan will address the historic public gathering to expose the corrupt gang of disgruntled politicians dancing to the tune of foreign powers”, the PTI leader added.

Provincial Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Amin Khan Gandapur was of the view that the people love Prime Minister Imran Khan and swathes of people would participate in the public meeting from all parts of the province, besides the newly merged districts

Opposition leader in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh said that PTI on March 27 would hold the biggest public meeting in the history of Pakistan. “People have rejected those politicians who used to rule the country by taking dictation from foreign states and it is not far off now that Pakistan will emerge as a country on the world map which truly follows the principles of State of Madinah”, he added.

He said, “Today, Pakistan is moving towards the goal of development and prosperity. The Opposition is not digesting the development of Pakistan and the prosperity of the people”.

PTI Balochistan leader Malak Naseebullah Khan Bettani said that all the preparations have been completed by the party chapters across Balochistan. He said that a large number of people; particularly party workers, would participate in the March 27 public meeting.

President PTI Azad Jammu & Kashmir and senior minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan also held a meeting with party leadership on Friday to finalise the preparations for PTI’s March 27 public procession.

He said that PTI workers would participate in the rally with full passion and strength to express their love and esteem for their leader Imran Khan who blatantly challenged the country’s enemies.

The meeting was attended by all PTI wings including the Women wing, Party leadership, and Students wing.