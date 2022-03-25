Crucial NA session on no-trust motion adjourned till Mar 28

The much anticipated National Assembly session to deliberate on the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan was adjourned till Monday, March 28.

An important session of the National Assembly with a no-confidence resolution that was filed by the opposition against Prime Minister Imran Khan on the agenda, was set to commence at 11 am today (Friday).

However, the resolution on the agenda for today’s sitting was unlikely to be discussed today due to the untimely death of PTI MNA from Hangu, Khayal Zaman.

The 41st session of the NA was started at 11 am where the no-trust motion against the premier was to be tabled in the House.

The NA secretariat had issued a 15-point order of the day for today Thursday night, with the no-trust motion against PM Imran Khan included on the agenda for the session, along with other affairs.

Sources had already anticipated that the NA speaker may adjourn the session until March 30 or 31. However, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry told local media that there was no plan to adjourn the NA session.

The opposition had submitted the motion and requisition for the session to the NA Secretariat on March 8. Under the Constitution, the speaker was bound to hold the session within 14 days. However, he did not summon the session until March 21 [the 14th day], which is now set to commence from today.

Voting on the resolution will be held at least three to seven days after it has been laid before the National Assembly.

Meanwhile, the NA speaker on Thursday issued guidelines for MNAs in view of strict security arrangements being made for the session.

According to the speaker’s notification: “no visitor/guest/security guard of the ministers/parliamentarians will be allowed in the precincts of Parliament House and it would be advisable to restrict them up to D-Chowk, in front of Parliament Lodges.”

To avoid traffic congestion, a shuttle service will operate between Parliament Lodges, government hostels and Parliament House to facilitate members of parliament, the order said.

The order further stated that the personal drivers of parliamentarians were required to park their vehicles at the designated parking area and not to leave the vehicle unattended. Security agencies deputed at the Parliament House have also been instructed to make arrangements accordingly and ensure the implementation of the speaker’s instructions.