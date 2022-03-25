Exports to UK can swell to £10b if GSP+ fully exploited: Ashfaq

The UK-Pakistan Business Council has urged exporters to reap maximum benefits from GSP plus as the exports to UK can swell to £10 billion if all available potentials are fully exploited to maximum extent.

UK-Pakistan Business Council Chairman Mian Kashif Ashfaq expressed this while talking to a delegation of women exporters, which led by Saba Aalam Butt, called on him on Thursday, said a press statement.

Ashfaq said that GSP plus has strengthened Pakistan’s commitment to further improve decent work standards and labour rights full protection to the rights of minorities besides to do with child labour.

He said the apparel sector supported by GSP plus employs more than 33 percent women workers with many others in key positions. He said increased bilateral trade created jobs and bettered the working conditions of workers. He said sustainable policies framed with the consultation of stakeholders for the business sector yielded positive impact on the national economy.

He said still vast scope exists to fully explore the untapped European markets and volume of export could be enhanced manifolds from the existing level of 12.2 billion euros bilateral trade last year which shot up from 6.9 billion EU in 2013 after grant of status.

Ashfaq said EU GSP plus is a mutually beneficial arrangement leading to increased exports for both sides. He said that Pakistani exports have increased by more than 100 percent in 12 EU member states which speaks of prudent economic policies of the government to facilitate the exporters.

Saba Aalam Butt sharing her point of view said although the government is fully encouraging the exporters but there is a dire need of special exclusive desks for women exporters manned by lady officers for on the slot redressal of their genuine grievances.

She said women in Pakistan constitute 51 percent of the total population of which its major chunk is engaged in the SME sector who can also contribute significantly towards boosting exports worldwide.