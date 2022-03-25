Falling rupee takes a breather, remains flat against dollar

Falling rupee took a breather after a streak of setting lows against the US dollar for seven consecutive sessions, and remained flat at 181.73 on Thursday. The State Bank of Pakistan said in a statement that the dollar opened at Rs181.73 in the interbank market and closed at the same rate. The rupee witnessed a trading range of 10 paisas during the session, showing the intra-day high bid of 181.75 and low offer of 181.70. Within the open market, the rupee was traded at 181.70/182.70 per dollar against 181.50/182.50 on Tuesday last.

On the other hand, the US Dollar Index, which gauges the greenback against a basket of its main competitors, surged for the second session in a row to near 99.00. The dollar has been up due to firmer bond yields, as the benchmark US 10-year Treasury bond yields rallied to the fresh high since May 2019 to 2.35 percent.

Overall, the rupee shed Rs1.16 during this week and Rs2.06 during the last week. The local unit devalued by Rs24.30 during the ongoing fiscal year 2021-22 and Rs5.28 during the current year 2022.

Meanwhile, the SBP in another statement said that real effective exchange rate (REER) of Pakistan was recorded at 97.91 in February 2022, showing a marginal increase of 0.90pc compared to 97.04 recorded in January 2022. The index surged by 0.71pc in February 2022 against the value of 97.22 in February 2021, said the central bank. Overall, REER has declined by 1.87 percent since June 2021 and 4.90 percent from its recent peak in April 2021, implying that Pakistan’s goods become more competitive in the international markets.

REER is a measure of the value of a currency against a weighted average of several foreign currencies. A decrease in REER implies that exports have become cheaper while imports become more expensive; therefore, this fall indicates an increase in trade competitiveness. Meanwhile, the nominal effective exchange rate index (NEER) increased by 0.37pc in February 2022 to a provisional value of 54.97 from the revised value of 54.77 in January 2022. On a yearly basis, the NEER index witnessed a drop of 6.34pc from the value of 58.69 in February 2021.