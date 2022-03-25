Fertiliser prices to go up in short, medium term: Fitch

Fitch Ratings has increased its short- and medium-term global fertiliser price assumptions following supply disruptions due to the Russia–Ukraine war significantly increased feedstock prices.

“Our longer-term price assumptions are unchanged,” said Fitch Ratings in a report on Thursday. The 2022–2024 ammonia price assumption increases are driven by Fitch’s raised assumption for European natural gas prices. Most EU ammonia producers curtailed manufacturing in March due to surging gas prices.

At the same time, supplies from Russia are affected by their shipping routes via Ukraine. “We expect the supply response from Middle Eastern producers, which is likely to reach the market in 2H22, to lead to price moderation from the current levels of over USD1,000/tonne,” said Fitch Ratings.

The higher urea price assumptions are mostly supported by increased prices of thermal coal and natural gas, its main feedstock. China has suspended urea exports until June 2022, while supplies from Russia (14pc of global urea trade) are disrupted, including by caps on its own exports. The EU has become the marginal producer. However, large supply additions later in 2022 and in 2023, including those from India, should alleviate supply shortages, said Fitch.

The revised phosphate rock price assumptions for 2022–2023 reflect increased demand in 2022, particularly from India, and virtually no exports from Russia in the past weeks (Russia accounted for 7pc of global supplies before the crisis). “We also expect Chinese phosphate rock production to decline in 2022 due to downstream phosphate export restrictions. However, we anticipate increasing supplies from most other regions, particularly the Middle East and Africa, to rebalance the market in the medium term,” said Fitch.

The higher 2022–2023 DAP price assumptions reflect higher feedstock (ammonia and phosphate rock) prices. At the same time India is increasing imports, particularly from Saudi Arabia, which, together with Morocco, is set to increase production. China, the largest DAP producer, is likely to return to export markets after June 2022. These additional volumes should replace disrupted supplies, including those from Russia.

The increased potash price assumptions for 2022–2024 reflect curtailed supplies from Belarus (the second-largest producer; we expect its exports to halve in 2022) and Russia due to sanctions and self-restrictions. Canada has large idle capacity, but up to a year is required to bring it back online. Stocks remain low in India and China. As prices have increased, affordability has worsened, which will eventually affect demand, leading to price moderation, said Fitch Ratings.