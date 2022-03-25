Bitcoin surges past $43,000 mark as cryptos turn bullish

The cryptocurrency market turned bullish on Thursday, with market capitalisation gaining 2.5 percent to reach $2.04 trillion. As of 1210 hours GMT, the largest cryptocurrency Bitcoin’s (BTC) price increased by 2.24 percent to reach $43,003. With this increase in price, the market capitalisation of the biggest crypto has reached $814.3 billion. Bitcoin has gained 4.3 percent during the last seven days.

Ether (ETH), the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalisation, surged by 3.28 percent to reach $3,050. With this increase in price, the market capitalisation of ETH has reached $359 billion. ETH is also 9.9 percent up in the past seven days. Similarly, XRP price increased by 1.50 percent to reach $0.836. The market capitalisation of XRP stands at $83.5 billion with this increase. XRP has gained 5.09 percent during the last seven days.

Following suit, Cardano (ADA) price surged by 16.28 percent to reach $1.14. Its market capitalisation has reached $37.7 billion with this increase. ADA gained 35.5 percent in the past seven days, making it the first-best performing cryptocurrency from the top ten largest assets. Similarly, Avalanche (AVAX) price increased by 2.4 percent to $86.22. With this increase in price, the market capitalisation of AVAX has reached $23 billion. AVAX has gained 16.4 percent during the last seven days. On the other hand, Dogecoin (DOGE) price jumped by 13.06 percent to $0.139. With this increase in price, the market capitalisation of DOGE has reached $18.4 billion. DOGE has gained 18.2 percent during the last seven days. Meanwhile, Russian lawmakers have approved a law under which participants in elections will have to declare their crypto assets. It requires running candidates to share data about their spending on the acquisition of digital financial assets and digital currency.

The new legislation will introduce various changes including to the laws on the election of the President of the Russian Federation, the deputies in the Duma – the lower house – members of the Federation Council – the upper house of parliament – as well as those governing the formation of political parties and the efforts to combat corruption. The obligation to disclose the financial information will apply not only to the candidates but also their spouses and children. The new legislation will enter into force ten days after its publication.