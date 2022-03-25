Art exhibition titled ‘Bun Le Sapne Apne’ opens at Alhamra

An exhibition titled “Bun Le Sapne Apne” was organized on International Women’s Day at Alhamra art gallery here on Monday at Alhamra Arts Centre. The Mall. The exhibition was inaugurated by US Consul General William K Makaneole, Executive Director Alhamra Zulfiqar Ali Zulfi and others. The exhibition featured over 100 works by well-known artists from all walks of life. Each artist displayed their skills in the best possible way in the artworks on display, which was appreciated by a large number of people who came to see the exhibition. The Provincial Finance Minister Makhdoom Hashim Javan Bakht also visited the exhibition. E.D LAC Zulfiqar Ali Zulfi welcomed him and briefed him about the artworks displayed at the exhibition. The US Consul General William K. Makaneole praised Zulfiqar Ali Zulfi’s artwork as he has a keen interest in the work of different artists. Executive Director Alhamra Zulfiqar Ali Zulfi said that many visitors participated at the inauguration ceremony.













