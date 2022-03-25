Consultations on support to PTI or opp still on: MQM-P

The MQM-P Thursday said consultations were still on with the government and opposition, as the latter woos the government allies to oust Prime Minister Imran Khan ahead of voting on the no-confidence motion.

Speaking to a news channel, MQM-P leader Aminul Haq said his party was a separate party that made its own decisions when asked if all the allies would announce a final decision together.

Meanwhile, sharing a picture of the meeting on its official Twitter handle, the MQM-P revealed that during the meeting, Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Aamir Khan, Aminul Haq, Wasim Akhtar, and Javed Hanif were present. Meanwhile, PPP’s Asif Ali-Zardari, Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari and Murad Ali Shah were also present during the meeting.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has assured the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan MQM-P of accepting its “demands” in return for support in the opposition’s. The development came after a delegation of the MQM-P met the PPP leadership including its chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari and former president Asif Ali Zardari at a luncheon hosted by the latter in Islamabad on Thursday.

The MQM-P delegation included Convener Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Aamir Khan, Aminul Haq, Wasim Akhtar and Javed Hanif.

Both the parties discussed the prevailing political situation in the country, a statement issued by the PPP said. Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah and other PPP ministers and office-bearers including Nasir Hussain Shah, Saeed Ghani, Murtaza Wahab and Rukhsana Bangash were also present at the occasion. The meeting took place in a “very pleasant” atmosphere and both the parties agreed to form a joint committee for the implementation of the MQM-P’s demands, the insiders said. “Members of both the parties will sit down and work out a roadmap for progress and action on the MQM-P’s points,” they added. On the other hand, the sources also said the MQM-P had not given any assurance to the PPP so far regarding the support in the no-trust move and will take its final decision after consultation.

In a statement, MQM-P senior leader Aamir Khan said consultation was underway and no decision had been taken thus far regarding parting ways with the PTI-led coalition government.

He said all decisions will be taken keeping in view the interests of Karachi and its people and added that they would announce their decision before voting on no-confidence motion.

Earlier this month, both the parties agreed to form a long-term working relationship in the “wider interest of the nation” in a meeting held to discuss the political situation arising out of the no-trust motion tabled against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

In a statement, the PPP said the leadership of the two parties discussed the prevailing political situation in the country and that both the sides “agreed on a long-term working relationship in the wider interest of the nation”. “The PPP also agreed with all the points of the MQM-P.”