Minister hints at early elections in country

Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed Thursday hinted at the possible early elections but maintained that Prime Minister Imran Khan would emerge victorious in the no-trust motion.

“I want Pakistan and democracy to progress. The situation in the country is moving towards betterment with every passing day,” he said while talking to reporters in Islamabad.

His comments come as the political temperature continues to soar, especially in Punjab and the Centre, after the opposition filed a no-confidence motion against the premier.

Rashid said the nation would only hear ‘good news’ from now, as he claimed that the government was also in talks with the opposition members.

“We also have [support] from the opposition members who will not vote during the no-confidence motion. We have the support of those opposition members who are responsible,” Rashid said, says a news report.

The interior minister also told the “turncoats” that if they were of the view that switching parties would help them gain more respect, they were wrong. He also said Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar was not going anywhere. “And just like me, he will stand with PM Imran Khan to the end.”

Rashid said he was not in touch with disgruntled PTI leader Jahangir Tareen whose group had made it clear whether they will support the PM or not. “Jahangir Tareen is a good man. May God bless him with good health,” he said. Rashid said PM Imran Khan would hold a “historic” jalsa in Islamabad on March 27, where the PTI aims to gather one million people to send a message that “we stand with the truth”.

The interior minister also said he had instructed the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to take a prompt action against those maligning the military and the judiciary.

“Pakistan Army is great,” the interior minister said, as he stressed the need for a stable military. “The establishment stands with Pakistan.” Talking about the PML-N’s “long-march”, the interior minister said that no one would be allowed to take the law into their hands.

“PML-N should provide us with their rally’s schedule. They have not yet provided us with their schedule, so if any ‘untoward incident’ takes place, the interior ministry will not be responsible,” he said. Moreover, Rashid said that he wanted to impose emergency and governor’s rule in Sindh, but PM Imran Khan refused to implement both options. Rashid said he was hopeful that the allies would support the government when the National Assembly votes on the no-confidence motion against the premier. “The allies are taking time to decide, which is a good thing, as they should make a decision after deliberations,” he added.