No-trust motion against PM on NA agenda for today

The National Assembly secretariat Thursday night issued the agenda for the crucial Friday’s session of the House.

According to the orders of the day issued by the NA secretariat, besides other issues, the no-trust motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan has also been placed on the agenda for the session of the Lower House.

The 41st session of the NA will start with the recitation from the Holy Quran. Later, the no-trust motion against the premier will be tabled in the house. “This House is of the view that PM Imran Khan has lost the confidence of the majority of the members of the National Assembly of Pakistan, therefore, he should cease to hold office,” read the agenda.

It added that the leave is granted to move a resolution for a vote of no-confidence under Article 95(1) of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, read with rule 37 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the National Assembly, 2007, against Imran Khan. “If leave is granted, resolution for a vote of no-confidence against the prime minister to be moved,” it added. It is pertinent to mention here that the National Assembly is set to meet at the Parliament House in Islamabad at 11 am today. NA Speaker Asad Qaisar has summoned the session on the requisition from the opposition benches.

On March 23, after accusations of being “biased” and a “party to PM Imran Khan” ahead of the voting on the no-confidence motion against the premier, National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser had clarified that he would act according to the law and would run the assembly’s proceeding as per Article 95 of the Constitution.

Taking to Twitter, Qaiser had written: “I, as the custodian of the National Assembly of Pakistan, will fulfil my constitutional obligations and will proceed in accordance with Article 95 of the Constitution and rule 37 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the National Assembly, 2007.”

On March 14, Qaiser had said he would follow the law during the voting on the no-confidence motion after the Opposition took strong exception to his remarks about the possibility of the failure of the no-confidence motion against PM Imran Khan.