Govt, opp allowed to hold rallies in Islamabad

After the Supreme Court intervention, the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration Thursday allowed the ruling PTI and JUI-F to hold public gatherings at the Parade Ground and Metro Bus Depot on the Srinagar Highway on March 27 and March 25 respectively.

The ICT administration bound both parties to wrap up their gatherings by evening of the given days.

Talking to Daily Times, Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Muhammad Waqas Rana confirmed the development. He said the permission for holding public gatherings was given after intervention of the Supreme Court.

According to him, the SC allowed political gatherings conditionally.

“During hearing a petition regarding this, the SC said holding any kind of gathering was the constitutional right of everybody,” he said. However, he added, the apex court remarked that it should be done without causing the public to suffer.

“It was assured to the court that not a single road in Islamabad would be blocked in respect of such gatherings,” he explained. “Representatives of both parties assured the court to comply with the said orders in letter and spirit,” he added, hoping that the leadership of both parties would practically follow the SC orders. Replying to a question, the ADC said the administration will take action under the law if someone violated the orders.

On the other hand, Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said at a presser that the PTI will hold a historic public gathering at the Parade Ground on March 27. Moreover, in a special video message, Prime Minister Imran Khan invited the nation to join him on March 27 to reinstate the government’s stance against the ‘dacoits’ ruling Pakistan for the last 30 years.

The premier said the “group of bandits” who had been looting the county for the last 30 years had joined hands in “auctioning the conscience of the elected public representatives.”

“They are practicing this publicly,” he said, adding that the people of Pakistan should join him on March 27 to convey their message that the nation was against the evil.

He said people should tell the opposition that horse-trading being done with the help of black money was “unacceptable” so that nobody dared to commit such crimes next time.

He asked the people to “stand with the good” and “against evil”, urging them to show support.

Earlier, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) ruled against any political gathering in the Red Zone which houses important government institutions including the Parliament House, Supreme Court, Presidency and the Prime Minister Office.

Besides, Sindh House, Punjab House, Balochistan House, KP House, Election Commission of Pakistan, residences of the apex court judges and other key installations are also located in the Red Zone.

However, according to the ADC, the apex court relaxed the said IHC orders and gave relief to the political parties conditionally. “Hope they will act democratically, as both parties believe in democracy”, he reaffirmed.