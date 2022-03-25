OIC endorses Pak call for joint probe into India’s missile fiasco

The Foreign Office on Thursday said that Pakistan wanted to promote peace, stability and friendly neighbourhood, and development without becoming part of any bloc. Addressing a news briefing in Islamabad Thursday afternoon, FO spokesperson Asim Iftikhar said that Pakistan invited China as a special guest to the recently concluded 48th Session of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation as Beijing wanted to promote cooperation with the OIC countries. According to the official statement, Iftikhar said that China has a lot to bring to the table to further enhance its cooperation with the Islamic countries and with that spirit “we invited Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi as a special guest to participate in the OIC CFM conference”. Giving an overview of the outcomes of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers’ meeting that concluded in Islamabad, the spokesperson said that it is a landmark event in Pakistan’s diplomacy and in the context of Islamabad’s leading role in the Islamic world. He said that 140 resolutions on the entire range of political, security, humanitarian, economic, social, legal and financial issues, Muslim minorities, Islamophobia, arms control, terrorism, Covid-19 response, illicit financial flows and corruption, mediation, and OIC reforms were adopted. He went on to say that 20 resolutions were either sponsored or co-sponsored by Pakistan. Iftikhar said that an action plan was also adopted by the OIC Contact Group on Jammu and Kashmir. Two new resolutions, he said, were adopted during the summit including the expression of grave concerns over the launch of a supersonic Indian missile into Pakistan on March 9. “The ministers endorsed Pakistan’s call for a joint probe into the incident, and expressed serious concern on the threat it posed to regional and international peace and security,” the statement added.













