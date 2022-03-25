Afghan Taliban deny replacing Prime Minister Mullah Hasan Akhund

Afghan Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid on Thursday denied rumours that the group’s Prime Minister Mullah Hasan Akhund has been replaced by his deputy. Earlier in the day, reports of the Taliban government’s Deputy Prime Minister Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar replacing Akhund started doing rounds on social media. Subsequently, Mujahid, in a tweet, clarified that media reports of any reshuffle of the prime minister and changes in the cabinet were untrue. “There has been no change in the cabinet of the Islamic Emirate or anywhere else,” he added. In September, the Taliban appointed Akhund as its new head of state. Prior to his ascension to the top office, Akhund was the head of the Taliban’s Rehbari Shura or leadership council. He hails from Kandahar and is also said to be one of the founders of the movement.













