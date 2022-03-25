I am packing my bags: Katrina

One of the most popular Bollywood diva, Katrina Kaif, who made it in big in the industry, had actually decided to quit films after 2007 released ‘Namastey London’.

The Vipul Amrutlal Shah directorial turns 15 this March, and the movie was truly a turning point for Katrina Kaif in Bollywood. However, the leading lady had in fact made up her mind and started looking for alternate career options after the movie. In one of the olden videos from a chat show, the Bollywood Barbie recalled the time when she thought ‘Namastey London’ would be her last work in Bollywood after having a look at the preview of the movie.

She said to be ‘terrified’ after being shown the preview by the director, “I took off home, shut the door and didn’t give him a call.” “I just saw too much of me in the film. I was like, ‘No, no, no, people can’t see me in a film, they won’t watch the film, it’s a disaster. This is over, my life is over’,” she told the host.

“I was like, ‘I am packing my bags and I am going to find a new career’.”

It is pertinent to mention that Akshay Kumar starrer was a commercial success at the Box Office, and the female protagonist was lauded for her performance by the audience.

“That was really nice, it was really important for me because I think it did change people’s perception,” she noted.

Katrina mentioned to had started getting calls from directors as well after the release, praising her performance.

On the work front, Katrina was last seen in Rohit Shetty’s ‘Sooryavanshi’ alongside Akshay Kumar, while she has projects like ‘Phone Bhoot’, ‘Merry Christmas’, and ‘Tiger 3’ in the kitty.