Falak Shabir releases new song ‘Sapnay,’ dedicates it to Sarah Khan

Singer Falak Shabir never misses a chance to make his wife, Sarah Khan, feel special – his Instagram feed is full of pictures of him gifting Khan all kinds of flowers.

The musician recently shot a music video with Khan for his song ‘Sapnay’, in which she is the star of the show – and of course of his heart.

The music video is directed by Team Work and was released on March 22 on YouTube.

“This is purely from my heart,” he captioned a clip from his music video on Instagram, tagging his wife in the post.

“‘Sapnay’ brings magical vision to life with gorgeous ensembles and a symphony to die for,” read the description under the YouTube video.

‘Sapnay’ is a soft serenade that follows Shabir lovingly glancing at Khan as she walks around a marketplace with some ladies. It features a dreamy progression where the viewer cannot tell if Shabir is actually meeting the woman of his dreams or is just dreaming about it. The soothing Punjabi song has captured fans’ attention and they have a lot to say about it.

The song is available on multiple streaming platforms, such as Apple, Spotify, iTunes, SoundCloud, Gaana and Amazon Music.

The MV surpassed 3 million views on YouTube within 24 hours. Shabir posted the news on his Instagram and thanked his fans for all the love. “Aap sab ke be-panah pyar ka shukria What do you think of the song?