Lahore Eat to commence from today

The Lahore Eat Food Festival 2022 will open today (Friday) and will run until Sunday at Khayaban-E-Amin Cricket Ground.

Tickets for the event will be available on-ground at Rs.500, and all interactions from ticketing, setup, food and music will be executed keeping in mind Covid protocols, with no entry allowed without proof of vaccination.

From desserts to savouries, which include Asian, BBQ, fast food and some delectable local cuisine; the attendees can enjoy a variety of items ranging from shawarmas, pizza, burgers, brownies, chicken wings, fries, kebabs and much more.

While the food will definitely be one of the main highlights of this highly anticipated event, the artist line-up for Lahore Eat consists of some very popular names including but not limited to Asim Azhar, Bilal Maqsood, Bilal Khan, Bilal Saeed, NS Chauhan and Rap Demon.

However, this is just the beginning. Coke, the platinum sponsor of the 3-day event is going to be hosting a live performance on the final day of the event with the ever-green artists of Coke Studio. The Islamabad audience continues to rave about Talal Qureshi and Hasan Raheem’s performance at Islamabad Eat Fest 2022, and are all waiting in excitement for the artist’s reveal.

The exciting combination of artists, bloggers and food located in a rich city like Lahore is bound to be memorable for all.