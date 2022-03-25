Arabs denounce ‘double standard’ of Russia sports bans

BEIRUT: Russia’s war on Ukraine has drawn unprecedented sanctions that have seen it banned from most international sports in a Western-led break with the long-standing convention against politics mixing with sport. For many Arabs, who have seen their own sportsmen and women punished for refusing to compete with Israelis in protest at successive wars, the exception made for a European conflict smacks of double standards. Egyptian squash champion Ali Farag said “nobody should be happy about what’s going (on in Ukraine)”. “We’ve never been allowed to speak about politics in sports but all of a sudden now it’s allowed,” he said this month. “Now that it’s allowed, I hope that people also look at oppression everywhere in the world. The Palestinians have been going through that for the past 74 years but I guess because it doesn’t fit the narrative of the media of the West, we couldn’t talk about it.” Days after Russia invaded Ukraine, football governing bodies FIFA and UEFA swiftly suspended Russia from all international competitions. Formula One suspended its contract with Russia, barring it from hosting its Grand Prix in Sochi. Accompanying the bans was an officially sanctioned outpouring of support for Ukraine. The blue and yellow colours of its national flag were displayed at all English Premier League matches in the first weekend of March in a show of solidarity. It has been a remarkable transformation for a sports establishment long so wedded to the idea of keeping politics out at all costs.

“International sports associations, including FIFA, have banned any political or religious expression on the sports field,” said James Dorsey, a senior fellow at the National University of Singapore’s Middle East Institute. “What they have done now is they effectively have lifted that for Ukraine. There is Palestine of course, but what about Yemen? Syria? Libya?” In the past, sports governing bodies have tolerated some exceptions to the general ban on making political statements, but they have all been short-lived. During a flare-up of fighting between Israel and Palestinian armed groups in Gaza last May, England’s Football Association said players would not be punished for raising the Palestinian or Israeli flags.

But in November, FIFA fined the Scottish Football Association 10,000 Swiss francs (about $10,700) after Scotland fans booed Israel’s anthem and raised Palestinian flags during an October match between the national sides. The head of the Palestinian Football Association, Jibril Rajoub, urged FIFA to commit to applying its standards equally. “There are Israeli clubs registered in the Israel (Football) Association and registered on occupied (Palestinian) territories since 1967,” he said. “This contravenes the laws of the United Nations, but FIFA does nothing.” Several of the Jewish settlements that Israel has built in the West Bank since 1967 in contravention of international law have football clubs that the Palestinian FA says should be banned from competition unless they relocate inside Israel. At the Tokyo Olympics in July, Algerian judoka Fathi Norine refused to face off against an Israeli opponent out of solidarity with the Palestinians, earning him and his trainer 10-year bans. But on February 27, the International Judo Federation suspended Russian President Vladimir Putin as its honorary president and ambassador over his invasion of Ukraine.