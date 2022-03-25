Australian limited overs squad arrives in Pakistan

LAHORE: The Australian cricket team arrived Thursday in Lahore to play the T20 and ODI series against Pakistan. The series will feature three one-day internationals (ODIs) and the one-off T20 International (T20I) from March at the Gaddafi Stadium Lahore. The Australian cricket team landed at the Allama Iqbal International Airport in Lahore today. Meanwhile, skipper Aaron Finch, Sean Abbott, Jason Behrendorff, Nathan Ellis, Ben McDermott, Ben Dwarshuis, Marcus Stoinis and Adam Zampa will link with the remainder of the squad following the final Test. The squad will commence training on Sunday in preparation for the first ODI on Tuesday. Lahore will host the four white-ball matches from March 29 to April 5.

Australia’s ODI and T201 squad:

Aaron Finch (c), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Jason Behrendorff, Alex Carey, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Marsh, Ben McDermott, Kane Richardson, Steve Smith, Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa and Ben Dwarshuis.