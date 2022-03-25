Dhoni steps down as captain of IPL champions on eve of season

NEW DELHI: Mahendra Singh Dhoni has stepped down as captain of Indian Premier League holders Chennai Super Kings two days before the new season and handed the leadership to Ravindra Jadeja, the club said Thursday. Dhoni, 40, led Chennai to four titles in the world’s most valuable Twenty20 tournament, which begins on Saturday with Chennai taking on Kolkata Knight Riders in Mumbai. “Jadeja, who has been an integral part of Chennai Super Kings since 2012, will only be the third player to lead CSK,” the franchise said. “Dhoni will continue to represent Chennai Super Kings this season and beyond.” Chennai under Dhoni became one of the most successful IPL teams since the league began in 2008 and apart from title wins they also have five runners-up finishes. Dhoni, who quit as all-format India captain in 2017, remained Chennai’s backbone as a leader and wicketkeeper-batsman, as well as a huge crowd-puller in the cash-rich league.













