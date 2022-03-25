Juventus stun Lyon in Women’s Champions League, Arsenal leave it late

PARIS: Substitute Agnese Bonfantini fired Juventus to a 2-1 comeback victory over Lyon in the first leg of their Women’s Champions League quarter-final on Wednesday while Arsenal needed a last-gasp goal to secure a 1-1 home draw with Wolfsburg. Seven-time champions Lyon took an early lead in Turin through Brazilian forward Catarina Macario and were huge favourites as they dominated early proceedings. But the French powerhouses were reduced to 10 players just after the hour when Ellie Carpenter was sent off for a foul. Launched just five years ago, the Italians had never been at this stage of the Champions League but had a lively crowd in the Juventus stadium willing them on. A storming finish ensued with a leveller when fast-thinking Cristiana Girelli pounced on a loose ball on 71 minutes, before a brilliant shot from the just introduced substitute Bonfantini on 81 minutes won the night. At the Emirates in London, Tebea Wassmuth gave Wolfsburg the lead over Arsenal in the 19th minute, heading home a cross from the right from Maria-Joelle Wedemeyer. It was Wassmuth’s ninth goal in the competition and kept her on top of the goal-scoring charts. Two-time champions Wolfsburg also hit the woodwork twice. However, Arsenal grabbed a deserved leveller in the 89th minute against the Bundesliga leaders courtesy of Lotte Wubben-Moy who scored from inside the box after a free-kick from American star Tobin Heath. On Tuesday, Barcelona came from behind to beat Real Madrid 3-1 away with a double from Alexia Putellas. Paris Saint-Germain striker Marie-Antoinette Katoto also scored twice as they won 2-1 away to Bayern Munich. The second legs take place on March 30 and 31.













