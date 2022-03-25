Ami Qin wins Pakistan Day Ladies Golf Tournament in Multan

MULTAN: The 1st Pakistan Day Ladies Golf Tournament was held from March 23-24 at the Signature Rumanza Golf Course at DHA Multan. This is Pakistan’s first championship level course that fully meets the laid down international standards. It has the unique distinction of having been designed by Sir Nick Faldo, who is one of the most venerated golfing icons of the world. The tournament was conducted in a highly professional manner by the tournament committee, headed by its Director Mrs Noor us Saba of the Wah Golf Club. She was ably assisted by Mrs Maimoona Azam and Mrs Munazza Shaheen. The golfers were divided into two handicap based categories – category A (0-18) and category B (19-36). Mrs Ami Qin of Margalla Green Islamabad, with an aggregate score of 162, won first gross in the category A and was thus declared the ‘best golfer of the tournament.’ Arooba Ali won 2nd gross while Shehnaz Moeen got 3rd gross. In the net section, Zeb un Nisa of Royal Palm won first net, while Uzma Khursheed was 2nd and Dr Shaheen came 3rd. In the category B, Fozia Shahid won first gross while Areeba Rizwan was 2nd and Tasleem Hussain came 3rd..In the net section, Munazza Shaheen got first prize while Noor us Saba was 2nd and Humaira Zeeshan came 3rd. Munazza Shaheen won both the prizes for the longest drive and nearest to the pin. Brigadier Shoaib Kiani was the chief guest at the prize distribution ceremony It merits mentioning that Dr Asma Afzal Shami, who was the moving spirit behind this event, also took this opportunity to reach out to the local sportswomen of Multan and introduce them to the game of golf. The event could not have been held were it not for the very generous financial sponsorship provided by Asad Khan, the owner and CEO of Rainbow Ink, the first digital ink manufacturer in Pakistan.













