DGPR gets award from President for presenting Punjab float

Director General Public Relations Punjab and Executive Director Punjab Councils of Arts Saman Rai received an award from President Arif Alvi for presenting Punjab Float on the occasion of Pakistan Day Parade. During a function at the Rawalpindi Arts Council, Saman Rai said that President Arif Alvi expressed interest in the Punjab Float and appreciated the efforts of the entire team in preparing the float, which includes culture, history and development projects of Punjab. She said that the Punjab Float presented at the Pakistan Day parade was 80 feet long which was bigger than the float of all other provinces and federal units.

DGPR Saman Rai said that models of Information Technology University as Punjab government has taken an exclusive initiative to set up university in each district, and Nishtar Two Hospital consisting of 500 beds were specially presented in the float of Punjab.

She said that apart from the culture of Punjab, Kartalpura corridor and Insaf Health Card were also be presented in the float which remained the center of attention. Director Rawalpindi Arts Council Waqar Ahmed was also present on the occasion. He said that the entire team worked day and night in the preparation of the float of Punjab and due to their hard work and abilities, they developed a float which was the center of attention of the people and was appreciated at every government level.

He said that consultation of Secretary Information and Culture Raja Jahangir Anwar and DGPR Saman Rai was involved in the preparation of the float. He appreciated the services of all the officers and personnel involved in the preparation of the float.