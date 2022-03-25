OIC-CFM moot adopts 140 resolutions, appoints envoy on Islamophobia

The 48th Session of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation’s Council of Foreign Ministers concluded with “resounding success on all counts” by adopting 140 resolutions on Kashmir, Palestine, and other global issues, besides appointing a special envoy on Islamophobia.

Hosted by Pakistan from March 22-23 and attended by 46 ministerial-level delegations and 800 delegates from the OIC member and observer states, and international and regional organizations, the moot adopted 20 resolutions sponsored or co-sponsored by Pakistan on Jammu and Kashmir, peace and security in South Asia, United Nations Security Council reform, Muslim minorities, situation in Afghanistan, Islamophobia and countering terrorism. This was the first time that Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi attended the OIC-CFM meeting as a special guest.

The illicit financial flows, combating corruption, COVID-19 response, and Pakistan’s 75th anniversary celebrations were also the subjects of the resolutions sponsored or co-sponsored by Pakistan. Some 140 resolutions encompassed the entire range of political, security, humanitarian, economic, social, legal and financial issues; Muslim minorities, Islamophobia, arms control, terrorism, COVID-19 response, illicit financial flows and corruption, mediation, OIC reforms.

The CFM moot, which Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said had elevated Pakistan’s stature, adopted a forceful resolution on the Kashmir dispute, besides a comprehensive joint communique and an action plan by the Contact Group on Kashmir as well as a strong resolution on Palestine.

The operationalization of OIC Humanitarian Trust Fund on Afghanistan, the resolution on threats to peace and security in South Asia – grave concerns over Indian missile launch incident of March 9; Pakistan’s proposal to convene a ministerial conference to identify mechanisms and tools for promotion of peace and prevention of conflicts in the Muslim world were also among the achievements by the summit.

“The conference was a resounding success on all counts – from organizational and management points of view to substantive preparations and outcomes,” Foreign Office Spokesperson Asim Iftikhar said in his press briefing.

He said coinciding with the 75th anniversary of independence, the conference was a landmark in Pakistan’s history and in the context of its leading role in the Islamic world. It was a great event for Pakistan’s diplomacy, he added.

He said the meeting took place in the backdrop of conflicts and tensions around the world, persistent denial of justice, and rising inequalities. Therefore, Pakistan’s presentation of an overarching theme: “Partnering for Unity, Justice and Development” meant a realistic appraisal of current challenges and opportunities faced by the Muslim Ummah.

He said the CFM once again recognized Pakistan’s leading role in the OIC. This CFM moot was the 7th high-level OIC meeting convened by Pakistan since the organization’s establishment in 1969: two summits in February 1974 and March 1997; five CFM sessions in December 1970, May 1980, April 1993, May 2007, and March 2022, besides three extraordinary sessions.

In their statements at the inaugural session, the OIC Secretary-General, Saudi Arabia, Niger, Asian, Arab and African Groups, China and many other delegations expressed strong expressions of support and solidarity for the people of Kashmir.

The Action Plan by Contact Group and its approval by the CFM, presentation of visit reports by the OIC Special Envoy on Jammu and Kashmir, IPHRC and ASG for Humanitarian Affairs, and endorsement of Pakistan’s position on legal, diplomatic, human rights, humanitarian and peace and security dimensions of the Jammu and Kashmir issue were among other successes of the summit.

The summit rejected India’s unilateral and illegal actions since August 5, 2019, and demanded from India to reverse those actions, including demographic changes.

On the CFM meeting’s sidelines, a ministerial meeting of the OIC Contact Group on J&K was held, which adopted a comprehensive Joint Communiqué articulating the OIC’s unified position on the human rights, humanitarian, peace and security and legal dimensions of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute.

The OIC Secretary General’s Special Envoy on Afghanistan presented a report to the CFM on progress achieved on decisions reached at the December 2021 Extra-ordinary Meeting. The OIC Humanitarian Trust Fund operationalized during the CFM; Charter of the Fund signed by the OIC SG and the President of Islamic Development Bank. The session adopted a comprehensive resolution on Islamophobia with substantial inputs by Pakistan.

Welcoming the unanimous adoption of UN General Assembly proclaiming March 15 as International Day to Combat Islamophobia, the CFM decided to appoint the OIC Special Envoy on Islamophobia to lead collective efforts on the organization’s behalf.

The participants welcomed the establishment of Rehmatullil Aalameen Authority by Pakistan, lauded Pakistan’s ‘10 Billion Tree Tsunami’ initiative, Prime Minister Imran Khan’s Debt Relief Initiative for developing countries, and its continued support and facilitation to the OIC Commission on Science and Technology (COMSTECH).

The CFM expressed grave concerns over launch of a supersonic Indian missile into Pakistan on March 9 and endorsed Pakistan’s call for a joint probe into the incident.

On COVID-19, the session called for vaccine equity- universal, fair, affordable and timely access to COVID-19 vaccines, and related essential health products, equipment and technologies.

During the preparatory process for the CFM Session, Pakistan was unanimously elected as a member of the governing bodies of three OIC institutions, namely Islamic Center for Development and Trade, Casablanca; Islamic University of Technology, Dhaka; and Statistical, Economic and Social Research and Training Center for the Islamic Countries (SESRIC), Ankara.

On Ukraine, the ministers called for an immediate cessation of hostilities to prevent further loss of life and stressed the need for establishment of humanitarian corridors to ensure safe movement of civilians from active conflict zones.