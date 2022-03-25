Turkish, Royal Air Force officials call on Air Chief

Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu, Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force met Chief of Turkish General Staff and Air Officer Commanding 22 Group, Royal Air Force in two separate meetings today. Matters of professional and mutual interest were discussed during the meetings.

Chief of the Turkish General Staff, General Yasar Guler commended the professionalism of PAF and acknowledged its developing indigenous capacity in aviation industry. Air Chief said that Pakistan and Turkey had longstanding religious, cultural and historical bonds which were manifested through strong ties between the Air Forces of two countries. The Air Chief reiterated his resolve to further enhance the existing bilateral cooperation between the two brotherly countries.

In a separate meeting, Air Officer Commanding 22 Group of Royal Air Force, Air Vice Marshal Richard Maddison OBE also called on Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu, Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force. Air Chief said that Pakistan values its strong diplomatic, economic and defence relations with United Kingdom. The visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan’s role in regional stability. He also acknowledged professionalism of Pakistan Air Force. He assured to play his role for further improvement in diplomatic and military cooperation with Pakistan at all levels. Measures to further enhance professional cooperation between the two countries were also discussed during the meetings.