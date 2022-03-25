ATC summons more witnesses for cross-examination in Priyantha case

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) Thursday adjourned hearing of Priyantha Kumara case till March 25. The defence counsel completed cross-examination of six prosecution witnesses during the proceedings. The court summoned more witnesses for cross-examination on the next date of hearing.

ATC Judge Natasha Naseem conducted the trial proceedings at Kot Lakhpat Jail. The court had recorded statements of 40 prosecution witnesses whereas cross-examination of 17 witnesses had also been completed. The court had indicted 80 accused in the case on March 12 after filing of challan by the prosecution whereas a separate trial was in progress for nine juveniles. The prosecution, in its challan, included 40 witnesses besides videos, digital evidence, DNA and forensic evidence.

A mob in Sialkot tortured Sri Lankan Priyantha Kumara, who was working as a manager at a local factory, to death over blasphemy allegations on December 3, 2021. Special Branch plays vital role in maintaining law & order: Inspector General of Police Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan has said that Special Branch plays an active role in maintaining law and order in the province.

He said this while instructing the officers on the occasion of his visit to the Special Branch Headquarters Roberts Club here on Thursday. The IG Punjab said that modern technology and resources would be provided to the special branch and recruitment of staff on vacant vacancies would be completed at the earliest. He stressed upon implementing the National Action Plan and accelerating actions against accused.

The IG Punjab said that corruption was not acceptable in any case and corrupt elements would be expelled from the department. The IG ordered for launching an operation against kite makers and metallic string makers, and said that those involved in dangerous activities would be rounded up in the province.

He directed that those occupying properties of the people do not deserve any sympathy, therefore, a special operation against the land mafia should be expedited. Additional IG Special Branch BA Nasir gave a detailed briefing to the IG about the working and professional affairs of the special branch.

On this occasion, the IG also visited historical library at Roberts Club and showed interest in documents and FIRs in the library. At the end, Additional IG Special Branch BA Nasir presented souvenirs to IG Rao Ali Khan.