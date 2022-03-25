KU, University of Sufism & Modern Sciences join hands for joint research

The Karachi University (KU) acting Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Nasira Khatoon and the University of Sufism and Modern Sciences (SMS) Vice Professor Dr Parveen Munshi inked the MoU documents here at the VC Secretariat on Thursday. The University of Karachi and the University of Sufism and Modern Sciences located in Bhitshah Town, Matiari, signed on MoU to initiate joint research in the field of the Sufism and modern sciences.

As well as to develop academic and educational cooperation, establishing a collaborative exchange program in networking, especially in the field of advisory sessions for the students that help to select the qualification that suits them best and to cooperate in each others mutual interest. The KU acting vice chancellor Professor Dr Nasira Khatoon and the USMS VC Professor Dr Parveen Munshi inked the MoU documents here at the VC Secretariat on Thursday.

The KU acting VC Professor Dr Nasira Khatoon expressed that the students and faculty of the varsity would surely learn a lot about the Sufism by arranging joint research activities, seminars and workshops, and exchange programs with the University of Sufism and Modern Sciences.

She believes that the faculty of the University of Karachi would assist the University of Sufism and Modern Sciences regarding modern sciences and designing courses that would benefit the students of rural Sindh. Professor Dr Nasira Khatoon observed that women are making rapid progress in every segment of life.

She said that enrollment of female students is on the raise across the country. She mentioned that the Sufism is an interesting subject and added that it would attract a lot of students. Meanwhile, the USMS VC Professor Dr Parveen Munshi the University of Sufism and Modern Sciences aimed to provide quality higher education to the people of rural areas of Sindh at their doorsteps.

“The vision of USMS is to solve the greatest challenges of present times by accelerating progress in the disciplines of Sufism and Modern Sciences, empowering students to fulfill their academic and professional passions, strengthening support for a dynamic faculty dedicated to teaching and research, creating innovative connections among education, culture and human values and serving the community and nation by imparting the education of Sufi Saints which focuses on tolerance, harmony, love, and brotherhood.”

She said that the varsity is organizing a conference which could help other universities in designing courses about the Sufism. She said that universities like the KU could help the USMS which has more than 500 students of which 47 percent are female students.

On this occasion, the Registrar USMS Dr Farman Ali Shah said that the University of Karachi has been patronizing various departments of Sindh universities in the past as well. The KU acting Registrar Professor Dr Maqsood Ali Ansari, the in-charge Office of Research Innovation and Commercialization Dr Asma Tabbasum and others were also present on this occasion.