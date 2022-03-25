Pashto poet Ghani Khan remembered

The scholars and poets, journalists and people from different walks of life Thursday paid tribute to well acclaimed Pashto poet and philosopher, Ghani Khan here on his 26th death anniversary. Late Ghani Khan was also known as the “Lunatic Philosopher” for his unique style, poetic depth, individuality, diversity and transcending imagination- the matchlessness traits only owned by him. In order to pay tribute to the acclaimed Pashto poet a ceremony was organised by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority (KPCTA) at Ghani Khan Dheri Charsadda – the final abode of the poet.

In the ceremony, well known poet of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including Abasin Yousafzai, historian Prof Dr Waqar Ali Shah, Dr Samiuddin, Dr Tanha, Professor Dr Noor-Ul-Amin, Kalsoom Zaib, Dr Farkhanda Hayat, Poet Iqbal Hussain Afkar, Sheikh Shaukat Hayat, Senior Journalist Rokhan Yousfazai, Manager Culture and information Hamayoon Khan, Deputy Manager Media and Marketing Zeeshan Majeed besides academicians, elders from District Charsadda and high government officials participated in large numbers.

Addressing the ceremony, Professor Dr Abseen Yousfazai said that Ghani Khan suffered great hardships, including rigorous imprisonment while opposing British imperialism, stood like a rock and used the power of pen to raise awareness among his people of the freedom from the colonial power.

He said that Ghani Khan was a well known among his contemporaries due to his lofty imagination and creative vision tinged with a carefree nature and deep love for beauty and art. Prof Dr Ali Waqar Ali Shah, who has written a number of books on Khudai Khidmatgars, politics of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Bacha Khan said that Ghani was a versatile personality. He was one of the greatest Pashto poets. Ghani khan’s poetry is loaded with romanticism, nationalism, humanism and a scathing animosity towards the social contract theory, Dr Waqar added. Ghani Khan used simple language, ordinary phrases, but his narration was very powerful while telling the story of his race.