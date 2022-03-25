8,057,974 to vote for 65 tehsils in 18 KP districts

As many as 8,057,974 registered voters including 4,489,771 male and 3,567,703 female would exercise right of franchise for 65 tehsils, 1,830 village and neighborhood councils during the second phase of local bodies elections in 18 districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on March 31. According to Provincial Election Commission, a total of 6,176 polling stations including 1,246 for male, 1,164 for female and 3,766 combine would be established for facilitation of voters. Similarly, 16,509 polling booths including 9,218 for male and 7,291 for female would also be setup to facilitate young and female voters. Out of these polling stations, 1,646 were declared most sensitive and 2,326 sensitive where elaborate security arrangements are being made. Elections for seats of mayor and chairman of tehsil and city’s councils besides different categories of members in tehsils, village and neighbourhood councils would be held in Abbottabad, Mansehra, Battagram, Torghar, Upper and Lower Kohistan, Kolai-Palas, Swat, Malakand, Shangla, Lower and Upper Dir, Upper and Lower Chitral, Kurram, Orakzai, and North and South Waziristan districts on March 31.













