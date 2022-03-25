Kayseria and Leisure Club kick-off at Amazon Outlet Mall

Renowned clothing brands, Kayseria and Leisure Club, have inaugurated their stores at Amazon Outlet Mall – a project by IMARAT Group.

The star-studded launch ceremony was attended by notable celebrities, influencers, and the general public from the twin cities and suburbs. People poured in great numbers, with friends and families enjoying their weekend eve with fantastic food, music and shopping with a spree of exclusive discounts by both the brands.

Speaking at the occasion, Group Director Farhan Javed said that the Mall welcomed all of its visitors and had amazing offerings for each one of them. He lauded the presence of Kayseria and Leisure Club, saying that the two brands would add to the inclusivity of the Mall. Specialising in clothing for both men and women – Kayseria offers eastern unstitched, stitched, embroidered couture with shawls and luxury attires. On the other hand, Leisure Club has made its mark by selling both western as well as eastern collections. People can avail of exclusive launch offers by visiting Amazon Outlet Mall at main GT Road, DHA 2, Islamabad.