Dame Dash reacts to Kanye West Grammys snub: ‘So we just create our own’

American record executive Dame Dash reacted to Kanye West being pulled out of Grammy Awards. During his recent chat with TMZ at the airport, Dash addressed the reports of Donda 2 rapper being pulled out of the prestigious event over his concerning online behaviour.

“Kanye don’t give a (expletive) about the Grammys, We make our own Grammys,” Dash said.

“I’m not trying to fit into somebody else’s system,” he continued. “So we just create our own so we ain’t gotta worry about nobody else’s rules. It’s not for them to judge who’s hot. it’s for us.”

“They really shouldn’t be giving us the awards. We should be giving them the awards. They gotta respect our culture,” the Roc-A-Fella founder clapped back at the event organisers.