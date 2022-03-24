ATC summons more witnesses for cross-examination in Priyantha case

LAHORE:An anti-terrorism court (ATC) Thursday adjourned hearing of Priyantha Kumara case till March 25. The defence counsel completed cross-examination of six prosecution witnesses during the proceedings. The court summoned more witnesses for cross-examination on the next date of hearing.

ATC Judge Natasha Naseem conducted the trial proceedings at Kot Lakhpat Jail. The court had recorded statements of 40 prosecution witnesses whereas cross-examination of 17 witnesses had also been completed. The court had indicted 80 accused in the case on March 12 after filing of challan by the prosecution whereas a separate trial was in progress for nine juveniles. The prosecution, in its challan, included 40 witnesses besides videos, digital evidence, DNA and forensic evidence.

A mob in Sialkot tortured Sri Lankan Priyantha Kumara, who was working as a manager at a local factory, to death over blasphemy allegations on December 3, 2021.