iPhone 14’s chip may be different from iPhone 14 Pro, Pro Max

For the first time, there might be significant differences in the chips for iPhones within the iPhone 14 family, including an A16 Bionic chip for iPhone 14 and A16 Pro for iPhone 14 Pro, reported BGR. While Apple has always used the same system-on-chips (SoC) for all models in a family, rumours suggest that it might use different ones for iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max.

Reports suggest that iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max will be powered by the chip that powered iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max, A15 Bionic version. iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max, however, will be powered by the next generation Bionic chip, A16. Confusingly, even though iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max use the same chip that their predecessors used, Apple is expected to term it “A16” instead of the A15 Bionic version. And the chip in iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max might be termed “A16 Pro” which is more advanced than A16.

It is important to remember that A15 Bionic chips themselves have no competition since no Andriod SoC can currently match the A15. While all iPhones in the 14 family will feature 6GB RAM, the Pro and Pro Max phones will get speedier LPDDR5 variation. Amongst these rumours is also the possibility that iPhone 14 will cost the same as iPhone 13. The only models which will see a bump in price are the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max, which is expected to be a rise of $100.

There have also been speculations that the iPhone 14 family will not hit a new record for the largest or smallest phones in the iPhone collection. If users love small phones and look forward to buying the iPhone 14 mini, it might be disappointing to know that the mini is actually bigger than most mobiles. Similarly, if someone is looking forward to the Max models to enjoy a large screen, the screens of iPhone 14 Max and Pro Max are smaller than the screens of iPhone 13 and 13 Pro Max.