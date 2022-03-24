Gold prices increase by Rs500 to Rs 131,500 per tola

ISLAMABAD: The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed an increase of Rs 500 and was sold at Rs 131,500 on Thursday against its sale at Rs 131,000 in the local market the previous day. The price of 10 gram 24 karat gold also increased by Rs429 to Rs 112,740 from 112,311 whereas that of 10 gram 22 karat went up to Rs 103,345 from Rs 102,952, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs1510 and Rs1294.58 respectively. The price of gold in international market increased by $28 and was traded at US$ 1956 against its sale at US$ 1928, the association reported.