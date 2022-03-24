People to decide between righteous-wickedness: Gill

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Political Communication Dr. Shahbaz Gill on Thursday said the war between Imran Khan and opposition was of righteous and wickedness and people would decide whom they stand with.

He said the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had said that they were not part of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM).

“Bilawal said we are not part of PDM but of larger opposition alliance. By this, we can see the cracks of what was going to happen after. No one from PDM or larger opposition alliance can put any allegation against Prime Minister Imran Khan,” he said while speaking to media outside the Supreme Court along with Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain and Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar.

“We were wrong to give them (PTI members against the party) tickets and they have sold their morals and were blaming the government but they have nothing to say morally”, he added.

Gill said it is almost four years since Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government has come into power but no evidence of corruption has come forward against Prime Minister Imran Khan like it used to pop up in previous governments’ tenures.

He said nobody of PTI has been dismissed by courts on corruption charges. Like Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader Maryam Safdar who had funds under her in the PML-N government and was removed by the court.

Gill said PTI members who were against the party are not even known in their own cities. “The last time they contested elections without PTI’s ticket they got very less votes. This journey is of Absolutely Yes from Absolutely Not and everyone knows what has happened whenever an independent Muslim leadership has taken a stand on something.

“When Imran Khan was asked to give bases to the US he said No. Imran Khan knew he had to face the music when last year he said Absolutely Not. On the other hand Maulana Fazlur Rehman and Asif Ali Zardari say that you even hit a drone but just give us a chance. Hamza Sharif or Shahbaz Sharif also have a problem of why we gave a legitimate answer to the European Union (EU),” he said.