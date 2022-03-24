Opposition hatching conspiracies against government: Gill

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communications Dr. Shahbaz Gill on Thursday said those who have been taking turns in running the country in the past were now involved in conspiracies against the current government.

While responding to PML-N leader Maryam Aurangzeb’s statement, he referred the opposition as incompetent and said those who consider themselves as contractors of politics were on the run today and are using tactics like horse-trading to save their politics. “The PTI when took over inherited the highest financial deficit in the history.

Despite the worst global epidemic (COVID-19), the government took the country out of the sinking economy,” he said in a statement issued here. Gill said the World Bank report was a slap on the face of the conspirators. “As per report Pakistan has one of the lowest unemployment rates in South Asia but the incompetent opposition has turned a blind eye on the reduction of unemployment in the country,” he said.