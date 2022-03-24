Fawad condemns PML-N for launching campaign against SC bench hearing Article 63-A reference

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said on Thursday that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz had launched a propaganda campaign on social media against the Supreme Court bench hearing presidential reference on Article 63-A which was highly condemnable.

He was talking to media along with Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar and Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication Shehbaz Gill outside the Supreme Court.

The minister said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf respected all honorable judges of the apex court and hoped that they would follow the law and constitution.

Expressing his strong concerns over the attitude of the Supreme Court Bar Association, he said that bars should not become a subsidiary of political parties as their office bearers were elected from the votes of lawyers supporting various political parties.

He appealed to bar councils of Pakistan to take notice of the highly biased attitude of some office-bearers of SCBA and asked to hold them accountable for making the entire bar hostage to their whims.

Referring to the no-confidence motion, the minister said that the opposition had started the game of chess but the government would finish it.

Replying to a question he said that the Supreme Court had given clear guidelines for holding public rallies in Islamabad. He said that so far opposition parties had not applied for organizing any rally and apparently only PTI would hold the biggest rally of the history of the country next week.