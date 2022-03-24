Huge number of people to attend PTI March 27 public meeting: Amir Mughal

ISLAMABAD: Senior Leader Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Amir Mughal has said that a huge number of people would attend PTI March 27 historic public meeting to be held here at Parade ground.

Addressing a ceremony organized in connection with Pakistan Day celebrations, he said that PTI would organize the biggest public gathering at Parade ground. He said that more than one million people would participate in the huge public meeting, adding that they would instill their full confidence in Prime Minister Imran Khan as their genuine leader. He said that people would come from across the country at mega public meeting of PTI.

Mughal said that corrupt politicians who wanted to blackmail the government but will face defeat in a so-called no-confidence motion. He said that huge number of PTI workers of twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi would also participate in the public meeting, adding that in this regard preparations was in full swing.