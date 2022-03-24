Accused of embezzling money of aid program held

MUZAFFARGARH: FIA’s cybercrime wing held three accused of embezzling aid money into Ehsas Kafalat Program and recovered Rs. 105,000 from their possession.

An official source said, the accused identified as Ejaz Ahmad, Muhammad Naeem and Muhammad Sajid were found as taking money worth Rs.500 each from women registered with Kafalat Program at Basti Peer Walla center located in Rohillan Walli area of the district.

Several ID cards, mobile phones and HBL contact device were also recovered from the accused’s possession after their arrest.

The FIA’s team extended circle of investigation toward the survey team of Ehsas Kafalat Program and officials of the contract device of HBL.