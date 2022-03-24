Hammad terms opposition movement attack on country’s emerging economy

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar on Thursday while terming the opposition movement attack on the country’s emerging economy said that it would also fail.

The opposition political movement was not merely an attack on politics rather it was an effort to attack the country’s emerging economy, he said while talking to media persons along with Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhary Fawad Hussain here outside the Supreme Court Building.

He said the country’s economy was growing at over 5 percent for the last two consecutive years. The World Bank in its report also declared that there was the lowest unemployment in Pakistan as compared to other countries of the region, he added.

He said the incumbent government put the national economy on the right track which had been left on verge of bankruptcy by PML-N.

The minister said large-scale manufacturing witnessed over an 8 percent increase while the country’s export has reached $30 billion. The country’s foreign reserves have also been doubled as compared to the tenure of the PML-N government, he added.

He said it was an old modus operandi of PML-N to make national institutions controversial and then make efforts to take perks from them.