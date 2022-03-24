Lawyers’ organisations should not become tool of political parties: Fawad

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said on Thursday that after reading the reply of Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA), in presidential reference in Supreme Court it seemed that the bar was a subsidiary of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz.

In a tweet, the minister said that the job of lawyers’ organizations is not to become tools of political parties but to maintain their independent status.

SCBAکا جواب پڑہ کر لگتا ہے سپریم کورٹ بارباڈی نون لیگ کیSubsidiary ہے وکلاء تنظیموں کا کام سیاسی جماعتوں کا آلہ کار بننا نہیں اپنی آزادانہ حیثیت برقراررکھنا ہے، عام وکیل وکلاء تنظیموں کےاس کردار سےنالاں ہے اور لاہور بار کے انتخابات میں اس گروپ کو جو شکست ہوئ وہ وکلاء کاردعمل ہے — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) March 24, 2022

He said that common lawyers were dissatisfied with the role of lawyers’ organizations and the defeat of this group in Lahore Bar’s elections was the reaction of the lawyers’ community.